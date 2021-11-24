COVID By The NumbersLatest Numbers On COVID Vaccinations By California Counties
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot late Tuesday night a block north of San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza, authorities said.

San Francisco police said that at approximately 11:08 p.m. officers from Tenderloin Station were patrolling the Civic Center neighborhood when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street.

Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was rendered medical aid, but despite life-saving efforts he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next to kin. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.