SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend stabbing on Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill.
On Sunday night at approximately 10:48 p.m., officers from the Central Station responded to the 400 block of Geary Street after a report of a stabbing. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite officers providing aid, he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
SFPD homicide investigators developed information and were able to identify 48-year-old San Francisco resident Kenneth Lewis as the suspect. On Tuesday, officers were able to locate Lewis on the 700 block of Post Street and he was taken into custody without incident. Lewis was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on one count of murder.
Police said that while an arrest has been made in the case, it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.