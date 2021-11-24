SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Second Harvest of Silicon Valley enters this holiday giving season with a deficit in funding, and they are asking for help.

The food bank is in critical need of both financial funding and volunteers to help meet the increased need of families.

Second Harvest fundraising goal has been set at an unprecedented $81 million this year. The non-profit continues to serve approximately 450,000 people monthly — that’s an 80% increase over pre-pandemic levels.

“We are continuing to provide almost twice as much food to our community,” says Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. “So many of the families we serve are still struggling to recover from the economic crisis of this pandemic.”

This year the non-profit is in dire need of volunteers, and even more so financial donations.

“We are very dependent on volunteers both at our food bank facility and our distribution sites, but we are really looking for financial donations,” Bacho said. “For every dollar donated we are able to provide enough food for two meals.”

A private, generous donor vowed to match every dollar donated up to $2 million.

Instructions on how to give a monetary gift or volunteer opportunities can be found at http://www.shfb.org