OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A security guard working with a local news station covering a recent burglary was shot in downtown Oakland Wednesday afternoon during an attempted armed robbery, according to police.

At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 300 block of 14th Street in response to reports of a shooting.

The shooting victim was a security guard who was with a KRON television news crew at the time reporting on a recent smash-and-grab robbery at the clothing store Prime 356 that happened Monday night.

The security guard is a former police officer who works for the Star Protection Agency California, based in Oakland.

KPIX spoke with two eyewitnesses who did not want to appear on camera.

They said an armed robbery crew pulled up on the television crew and ordered the news crew and their guard to get on the ground. According to witnesses, moments later, shots were fired and the guard was hit.

Authorities said the guard was hit in the stomach by the bullet. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The Oakland Police Department provided a video update via social media Wednesday afternoon, noting that they had shared the information regarding the incident to local media “to ensure they are aware and can take the appropriate precautions.”

Police have not provided any description of suspect or suspects in the case.

OPD is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting of an armed security guard. The incident happened today just before 12:30PM in the 300 block of 14th Street. The security guard was struck by gunfire as he was accompanying a media crew who was working on a news story. pic.twitter.com/0n95nF7Met — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 25, 2021

Officers took the victim to Highland Hospital. He was initially listed as critical, but according to police is currently in stable condition.

The area is close to the scene of a smash-and-grab robbery overnight at the clothing store Prime 356 that the reporter was covering. Police were looking for multiple suspects Wednesday.

Police asked that anyone who was in the area who might have seen anything or any local residents or businesses who might have surveillance video showing what happened before, during or after the incident contact police.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved.

Wilson Walker contributed to this story.