BELMONT (CBS SF) — One person was killed and several others wounded in a multiple-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 101 in Belmont early Thursday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded at about 3 a.m. to northbound 101 just north of Ralson Ave. and found four vehicles had been involved in a collision with one vehicle, a 1991 green Honda Accord, blocking the number 1 lane with major front and rear-end damage.
A preliminary investigation showed the green Honda may have been involved in a separate hit-and-run crash just before the multiple vehicle collision, which left the Honda disabled in the left lanes of northbound Highway 101 facing southbound without headlights on. The car was then hit head-on by a red 2019 Honda Clarity, causing the green Honda to collide with a white 2019 Mercedes. Moments later, the red Honda was struck by a 2013 Toyota Prius.
The driver of the Honda was receiving CPR from people on the scene and was eventually taken to Stanford Medical Center where she died of her injuries, the CHP said. Occupants of the other vehicles had minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.
It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.
The identity of the green Honda driver would be provided by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office after family notification.
This collision was still under investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer T. Maldonado at (650) 369-6261.