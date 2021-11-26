SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose Sharks announced Friday that General Manager Doug Wilson is taking a temporary medical leave.
The team announced the decision on Twitter.
Statement from the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/WRKFReLtpa
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 26, 2021
While Wilson is on leave from his day-to-day activities, the team's assistant general manager, Joe Will, will handle the team's operations, according to the Thursday announcement.
