Filed Under:Doug Wilson, NHL, San Jose, San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose Sharks announced Friday that General Manager Doug Wilson is taking a temporary medical leave.

The team announced the decision on Twitter.

While Wilson is on leave from his day-to-day activities, the team’s assistant general manager, Joe Will, will handle the team’s operations, according to the Thursday announcement.

This story will be updated.

