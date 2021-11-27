SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wayward coyote was recovering Saturday after being rescued by firefighters from the San Francisco Bay.
The coyote tumbled into the Bay along the waterfront and to the shock of bystanders was struggling to remain afloat. 911 calls to the fire department triggered a water rescue effort.
A firefighter made a lasso and was able to keep the coyotes head above water while a fellow firefighter approached on a jet ski.
The tired and fold coyote was loaded onto a rescue sled and transported to the dock where paramedics provided care for severe hypothermia.
The coyote — named ‘Phoenix’ after the department’s historic fireboat — was transported to a veterinary care center.
Firefighters said the coyote was expected to recover.