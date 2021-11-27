CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a high school playoff crowd was forced to flee to safety while the teams drove to the ground for cover on the field Friday night after gunshots rang out at the CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Campbell’s Westmont High, the neutral site chosen to host the game. According to the San Jose Mercury News, more than 5,000 tickets were sold for the game between the WCAL rivals.

Serra had just gone up 16-12 with 2:18 remaining in the game when the sound of shots rang out.

“All of a sudden you heard five shots at least and everyone didn’t really know what it was at first and then all the students scattered away and started running to the back of the school that’s when teams dropped (to the field),” Penelope Correa told KPIX. “I was running to the back of the school not even knowing where I was going.”

Police said one man was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A second man was also injured but he took himself to a hospital.

The victims were expected to recover from their injuries.

“Nothing really prepares you (for something like that) until you are in the throes of it,” CCS commissioner Dave Grissom told the paper. “It took a while for us to find out if it was an active shooter … (or) if it was fireworks, firecrackers.

CCS officials resumed the game at 9:36 p.m. after police gave the all-clear. Serra won by the 16-12 margin.

5/ A second adult male victim self transported to a local hospital suffering from NON life-threatening injury. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 27, 2021

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report