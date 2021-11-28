OAKLEY (CBS SF/BCN) — A 13-year-old Concord boy led police on a wild chase early Sunday morning in a stolen car that ended when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a decorative boulder in front of Starbucks in Oakley.
Antioch police spotted a car that was reported stolen during an Oakland carjacking, driving on L Street near Sycamore Drive at 2:55 a.m.
They had been notified the suspect or suspects in the carjacking had firearms.
The driver led police on a pursuit through Antioch into Oakley, where he lost control of the stolen vehicle, drove over the center median and collided with the Starbucks boulder.
Officers then arrested the 13-year-old running from the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6874 or text the key word ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).