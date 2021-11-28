WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, warned the U.S. could potentially experience a fifth wave of coronavirus infections, but said increasing the number of Americans who are vaccinated against the virus and receive their booster shots could blunt its severity.

“We certainly have the potential to go into a fifth wave,” Fauci told “Face the Nation” in a wide-ranging interview about the U.S. response to the pandemic that aired Sunday. “And the fifth wave, or the magnitude of any increase, if you want to call it that it will turn into a wave, will really be dependent upon what we do in the next few weeks to a couple of months.”

