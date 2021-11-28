Kevin Nishita FundTrust Fund Set Up For Slain Security Guard Kevin Nishita
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews were able to knock down a fire that burned two RVs under a freeway overpass in West Oakland Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted videos of the fire at around 9:20 a.m., saying it was burning near the intersection of 20th and Wood Streets. Fire officials later confirmed the call on the fire came at around 9:12 a.m.

A plume of black smoke from the fire was visible from the Bay Bridge.

A second video showed fire crews at the scene of the fire at what appeared to be a homeless encampment under the I-880 overpass in the area. Crews found two RVs that were fully involved.

A later video post showed fire crews putting out the vehicle fire. There were no reports of injuries.

