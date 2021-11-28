OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews were able to knock down a fire that burned two RVs under a freeway overpass in West Oakland Sunday morning, according to officials.
The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted videos of the fire at around 9:20 a.m., saying it was burning near the intersection of 20th and Wood Streets. Fire officials later confirmed the call on the fire came at around 9:12 a.m.
READ MORE: 7-Foot Tall LEGO Menorah to Feature at Alameda Hanukkah Celebration
20th & Wood St- 2 RV’s fully involved. #oakland pic.twitter.com/5kZBEaFzEJ
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) November 28, 2021
A plume of black smoke from the fire was visible from the Bay Bridge.READ MORE: Fauci Warns of 'Potential' for Fifth COVID-19 Wave, Stresses Vaccines and Boosters
A second video showed fire crews at the scene of the fire at what appeared to be a homeless encampment under the I-880 overpass in the area. Crews found two RVs that were fully involved.
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) November 28, 2021
A later video post showed fire crews putting out the vehicle fire. There were no reports of injuries.
MORE NEWS: Moderate Air Quality Projected Into Thursday
At 0912hrs #youroaklandfirefighters responded to 20th & Wood St for an #rvfire Engine 3 arrived and found two RV’s well involved. Engine 3 stretched attack lines and Engines 1 & 5 shuttled water to Engine 3 due to the lack of hydrants in the area. #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/6apeoFg3EI
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) November 28, 2021