OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — To address a recent uptick in crime, including the slaying of a TV news crew security guard, Oakland police officials announced Sunday that they would be deploying tactical teams to the streets to counter the surge of violence.

There have been 126 homicides in Oakland so far this year added to nearly weekly illegal sideshows, smash-and-grab robberies and other violent crimes.

“Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows & other violent crimes,” Oakland police tweeted. “The tactical teams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents.”

Just last week, Oakland police retweeted a pair of videos of Prime 356 — a local retail store — as it was burglarized Monday night by several people who climbed over a fence to break in and steal from the shop.

The videos showed frenzied scenes inside and outside the store as it was ransacked by people wearing masks and hoods.

The following day, a KRON TV news crew traveled to the scene of the smash-and-grab robbery to report on the crime. Investigators say an armed robbery crew pulled up and ordered the crew and their guard to get on the ground. According to witnesses, moments later, shots were fired and the guard was hit.

Retired police officer Kevin Nishita was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition until Saturday, when he died of his injuries.

Nishita was a San José police officer from 2001-2012. During his time there, he worked as a gang investigations detective as well as working the gaming/vice unit.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland, and the Oakland police department, are offering a reward leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the fatal shooting and attempted robbery that has grown to $35,000.