SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One man was dead and two others wounded in three separate early Sunday morning shootings across San Francisco.
SFPD Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani posted a series of tweets on the shootings.READ MORE: California Health Officials 'Closely Monitoring' New COVID Omicron Variant
“These are all active investigations,” Vaswani posted. “The shootings are not related. No additional info to release at this time.”READ MORE: 7-Foot Tall LEGO Menorah to Feature at Alameda Hanukkah Celebration
The fatal shooting took place at 5 a.m. near James Rolph Jr. Playground in the Mission District. Homicide detectives have been assigned to investigate the shooting.
The first shooting of the morning took place in the Bayview District. Officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting on Friedell St. at 1:40 a.m. The adult male victim suffered life-threatening wounds.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Extinguish 2 RVs on Fire in West Oakland
A second shooting took place in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood at Turk and Taylor at around 3 a.m. Vaswani tweeted the shooting was related to drug dealing. The victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds.