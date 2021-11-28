SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Kevin Nishita made a difference in a lot of people’s lives — as a police officer, a security guard, a family man and as a friend.
He dedicated his life to the safety and well-being of others, including the news team at KPIX and other Bay Area TV stations.
“He was a part of our news family. The loss is just tremendous,” said KPIX reporter Maria Cid Medina on Saturday.
Nishita died Saturday morning after he was shot on Wednesday during an attempted armed robbery. He was working as a security guard for a KRON-TV news crew on location in Oakland at the time.
A trust fund has been set up to help Kevin’s family. If you want to donate:
Kevin Nishita Trust Fund
Metropolitan Bank
381 8th Street
Oakland, CA 94607
Deposits can be made at any Metropolitan Bank