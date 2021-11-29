SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal accident that killed a bicyclist on Bascom Avenue Monday morning, according to authorities.
The San Jose Police Department’s public information officer Twitter account posted about the fatal collision at 11:44 a.m., saying that the cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Bascom Avenue near the I-880 on/off ramp.
Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. This occurred on Bascom Av near the Highway 880 on/off ramp.
The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, no obvious impairment. pic.twitter.com/uBblTXdkss
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 29, 2021
Police said they received a call about the accident at around 10:18 a.m. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities.
Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and that they exhibited no obvious signs of impairment. The bicyclist has not been identified.
Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area due to the closure of part of Bascom Avenue.