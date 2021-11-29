OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Port of Oakland announced cargo volume was down 20% in October, as congestion issues elsewhere have prompted ships to bypass the Bay Area’s largest port.

Port officials said containerized import volume last month was down 14% from October 2020 levels, while exports were down 27%. The number of ships was down 43% from the previous year.

Officials said the declines can be attributed to “crippling delays” at Southern California ports, prompting companies to divert ships to bypass Oakland and travel directly to Asia.

Congestion at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach had led to huge backlogs. Those two ports alone account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S.

In response to the bottlenecks, the White House last month announced it helped broker an agreement for 24/7 operations at the Los Angeles port.

Meanwhile, Port of Oakland said they are currently not experiencing the congestion seen at other U.S. seaports.

While vessel traffic was down in October, officials said they expect additional arrivals this month, which would be welcomed by exporters.

“Producers who ship goods out of Oakland have been stymied by scarce vessel space,” officials said.