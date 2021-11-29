SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police in San Leandro on Monday confirmed the recent arrests of two young suspects who were only 12 and 13 years old in connection with a Friday night armed carjacking.

Police said shortly before 9 p.m. Friday evening, officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking on the 100 block of Lexington Avenue. The victim told police he was forcefully removed from his vehicle by four suspects as he was working delivering pizza.

After being taken from the vehicle, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim’s car keys. The suspects then got in the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.

On Sunday morning at around 9 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of the Walmart located at 15555 Hesperian Boulevard when the carjacked vehicle was spotted on the south side of the business. The officer saw several people inside the vehicle before they exited and went inside the Walmart

Additional officers were called to the area to assist with the investigation, establishing a police perimeter around the vehicle and business. When the suspects exited the store, San Leandro police took the individuals into custody. Police later arrested two juveniles, ages 12 and 13, for their alleged involvement with the Friday carjacking. The remaining subjects, also juveniles, were released to the care of family.

Police did not say if additional suspects were being sought in connection with the carjacking.