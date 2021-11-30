WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – A suspect in last week’s smash-and-grab robbery at a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek was released, while a second suspect who was released due to a computer error appeared to court, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KPIX 5 on Tuesday that 30-year-old Dana Dawson was released from jail. Prosecutors said Dawson was among three people charged with multiple felonies in connection with the November 20 incident.

Officials with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office told KPIX 5 on Tuesday that a second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Underwood, was released on November 24 due to what deputies called a “computer input error.” Underwood appeared in court for his arraignment Tuesday and was remanded into custody.

Deputies said Underwood is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $140,000 bail.

A third suspect, identified as 19-year-old Rodney Robinson, pleaded not guilty Monday and was denied bail.

Prosecutors said at least 90 suspects who arrived in 25 vehicles stormed the Nordstrom store just before closing time, taking an estimated $125,000 in merchandise. During the thefts, employees were also pepper-sprayed, kicked, punched and assaulted with a knife.

Authorities continue to search for and try to identify the dozens of other suspects involved in the incident.

The Nordstrom robbery is one of several recent major thefts around the Bay Area recently, with others occurring in downtown San Francisco, Pleasanton, Hayward and San Jose.