SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Wednesday a person who returned to the San Francisco Bay Area from a trip to South Africa has tested positive for the COVID omicron variant — the first confirmed case in the United States.

Fauci said the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the case was caused by the omicron variant through genomic sequencing conducted at the University of California at San Francisco, and confirmed with the CDC.

In a news release, San Francisco officials said the individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 25.

“The individual, who is a San Francisco resident, is self-isolating and is experiencing mild symptoms,” the officials said. “We are continuing to speak with the individual about any persons with whom they have been in contact.”

The individual, who was not named, fell ill and sought medical treatment that led to the discovery on Nov. 29.

“This is not a surprise,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s director of health at a news conference. “We knew that omicron was going to be here. We thought it was already here. We just hadn’t detected it yet. This is a cause for concern but it also certainly not a cause for us to panic. We have been prepared in the city for this.”

The individual had received a full dose of the Moderna vaccine, but had not gotten a booster shot.

“San Francisco is well positioned to respond to variants,” Colfax said. “Our vaccine rate is high. More boosters are going into arms every day…Our masking and vaccine requirements are among the most stringent in the country…There is still a lot we don’t know about omicron although there is a strong likelihood that it is more infectious Delta.”

“We don’t know how sick it will make people,” Colfax continued. “But that is being studied furiously and we don’t know how fully effective the vaccines are in protecting against transmission or serious cases of illness or hospitalizations.”

The World Health Organization designates omicron a “variant of concern.” In a technical brief released this week, WHO noted that the variant poses a “very high” global risk. The variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa, and has since been detected in several countries.

Scientists are working to determine how transmissible the variant is, how sick it makes people and how well current vaccines work against it. Until more information is learned about the variant, the United States restricted travel from South Africa and seven other countries.

“As expected, and thanks to California’s large-scale testing and early detection systems, the State of California and the San Francisco Department of Public Health have confirmed a case of the Omicron variant in California,” said a joint statement Wednesday from the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health. “Our partners at the University of California, San Francisco identified this case through their sequencing capabilities. California is continuing to monitor the variant’s presence and progress through the state’s robust Whole Genome Sequencing surveillance.

“We must remain vigilant against this variant, but it is not a cause for panic. To help detect and prevent the spread of this new variant, the State of California is increasing COVID-19 testing at our airports for arrivals from countries identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We recognize that everyone is exhausted, and the news of a new variant can be overwhelming. It is important that we collectively focus on the things we know prevent the spread of COVID-19, and its variants. Individuals should (1) get vaccinated and boosted; (2) wear your mask in indoor settings; (3) get tested if you have symptoms; and (4) stay home if you are sick.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and local public health officials planned a briefing later Wednesday to discuss the latest developments.

On Monday, President Joe Biden called the variant “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” saying “we’ll have to face this new threat just as we face those who have come before it.”

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or get a booster if they’re eligible. Other measures such as masks, handwashing, physical distancing and ventilation will still work against the Omicron variant.

The delta variant of the coronavirus remains the dominant variant globally and in the United States.

