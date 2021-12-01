FREMONT (CBS SF) — A shooting in a residential neighborhood in north Fremont Wednesday afternoon has injured one person, police said.
Officers along with fire department and medical personnel were outside a home along Martha Ave. between Paseo Padre Parkway and Peralta Blvd.
Fremont police said a male was shot once and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. A person of interest found in the area of the shooting was being questioned at the scene.
The initial call was reported at about 5 p.m.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.