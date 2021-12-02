FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) – Saying he’s ready to move onto a new job, State Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-Fairfield, unexpectedly announced his resignation Wednesday, which will be effective at the end of the year.

Frazier currently represents District 11, which includes portions of Solano, Contra Costa and Sacramento counties – a seat he was first elected to in 2012. He said Wednesday that he’s resigning and “seeking new opportunities in the field of transportation.”

In the resignation announcement, his office touted his influence as chair of the Assembly’s Governmental Organization Committee that oversees open meeting laws and certain state offices, as well as his advocacy for disability rights as chairman of the Select Committee on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

“This is the best job that I have ever had,” Frazier said in the statement. “I have enjoyed serving the State of California and the 11th Assembly District and greatly appreciate the confidence that my constituents have shown in me over the last nine years. I am proud of the many successes that we achieved together.”

Frazier’s resignation triggers a special election, expected to be held around next summer. The winner of the election will serve out the last six months of Frazier’s term. While Frazier’s district is being remapped, the election will be determined by residents in his current district.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.