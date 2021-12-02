HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in a Hayward neighborhood bordering Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park, police said Thursday.
Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. following a report of the shooting near the 31000 block of Trevor Avenue.READ MORE: San Jose Police: Smash-And-Grab Thieves Target Eastridge Mall Jewelry Store; 4 Suspects Sought
When officers arrived, they located the victim inside a vehicle. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead there.READ MORE: Guard Indicted for Sexual Assault of Inmates at San Joaquin County Jail
His name was not available Thursday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Navas at (510) 293-7176.MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Stalking, Sexual Assault Of Legally Blind Woman In Cupertino
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.