SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the 64th Annual Grammy Awards coming up in January, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music recently hosted a listening event for the Recording Academy in their brand-new music studio.

Executive Director Taurin Barrera told CBSN Bay Area how the studio was utilized at the event.

“It was an opportunity for them to hear music at a really high level so we moved very many speakers in a kind of immersive fashion surrounding the entire studio,” he said. “There were also some workshops where our students got to spend some kind of one-on-one time working with these Grammy award-winning artists who have worked with artists like Alicia Keys, Beyonce, The Flaming Whips, Porcupine Tree, many symphonies around the world.”

This is one of the first events held in SFCM’s new studio but they hope to keep this partnership going. Barrera says it would benefit cultural aspects of the Bay Area.

“It’s pretty incredible to think that we have — two floors below Van Ness and Haight, one of the largest thoroughfares of San Francisco — a state of the art, kind of cutting-edge recording facility to host artists that come through SF Jazz and the symphony across the street to have them work with our students, present to public audiences and hopefully make some Grammy award-winning recordings ourselves.”

Barrera says there is a lot happening in the audio world and the students who attended the session walked away with a lot inspiration from these industry professionals.

Watch the entire CBSN Bay Area interview above.