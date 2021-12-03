OAKLAND (KPIX) — The family of slain retired police officer Kevin Nishita are speaking out as Oakland leaders try to address the rise in violent crimes and killings in the city where he was fatally shot while on duty.

The Nishita family is concerned about the lack arrests connected to the killing of their loved one.

“He’s still giving even though he’s not here,” said Virginia Nishita.

Nine days have passed since Kevin Nishita was fatally shot on the streets of Oakland, while working as a guard protecting a KRON-TV news crew..

“He didn’t deserve this. We wish he could come home,” said his son Enrique Serrano.

On Friday, Oakland’s homicide count reached 129 for the year.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf along with east Oakland council members Treva Reid and Loren Taylor are pushing hard to add more officers by spending $5.8 million, a move they say would help fill 60 vacant positions and get the total number of officers above 730, which the city council has already approved.

“There is nothing progressive about unbridled gun violence,” Schaaf said.

“I’m glad to see more of a groundswell of support for our officers and resources,” said Oakland city council member Loren Taylor.

Council member Sheng Thao, who’s running for mayor, has proposed the city give $50,000 signing bonuses to officers who join OPD.

“This is a public emergency right now that we are currently going through and it truly does feel like, every day, we are experiencing a new senseless tragedy,” Thao said.

Before his death, Nishita, a retired police officer, made sure his organs would be donated.

“He was always over the top but it was something you love about him because you could always depend on him,” said his daughter Maureen Campos.

He reminded his wife, son and daughter to persevere through life’s lowest moments by saying in Japanese, “Gaman.”

“I would tell him ‘OK, alright’ and it made me stronger in any situation we were in. I’m going to remember Gaman to stay strong for him,” Nishita said.

The Nishita family is hoping witnesses come forward with any information or videos that may help identify suspects.

Soon after the shooting, Oakland police identified a suspect vehicle to be a white 2004-2008 Acura sedan but there have been no other significant developments since then.

A public memorial service will be held next Thursday in San Jose.