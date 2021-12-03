BURLINGAME (CBS SF/BCN) – Cat lovers, take note: Courtney, the kitten rescued after being trapped on Highway 101 last month, was put up for adoption by the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA this week.
The 6-week-old female kitten suffered from a bit of road rash, but otherwise appeared healthy and alert. She was named “Courtney” in honor of one of her rescuers.
Based on the kitten’s condition, veterinarians suspect that it might have stowed away in a car engine compartment and then fallen out.
Since no one has claimed Courtney, the kitten can be adopted at PHS/SPCA’s Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame. Courtney is now spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. The adoption fee is $120.
"Courtney is a charming and friendly kitten and would make the perfect addition to someone looking to add a feline to their home," said shelter spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox.
