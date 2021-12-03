SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — There are selfies in front of the big tree, skaters on the ice, shoppers with bags in hand and surrounding all of that holiday joy, a large presence from the San Francisco Police Department all around Union Square.

The show of force is in response to the late November smash-and-grab of the Louis Vuitton store and Union Square businesses, as well as other organized retail flash mob thefts in shopping districts around the Bay Area.

Marisa Rodriguez, executive director of the Union Square Alliance says foot traffic is up 135 percent from 2020.

“We’re seeing a lot of people in and around the Union Square area enjoying the holidays. In fact, Black Friday saw a record number of people since 2020, since the pandemic began,” said Rodriguez. “So strong numbers, certainly not what we saw in 2019 – no one across the country is seeing what we saw in 2019 – but we certainly saw some huge improvements.”

After a last year’s holiday season with minimal in-person shopping in Union Square, retailers are in desperate need of crowds returning this year. For some, the officers stationed on every corner was reassuring.

“You got ’em every corner, every couple of feet or so,” said shopper David Diamond. “They’re really very helpful. You feel safe at least. When you walk around here you feel secure.”

Savita Jayram brought her two-year-old son Zane down here to see Santa.

“I’m a bit more cautious lately. I’m always checking my surroundings and I make sure I’m not out here past five o’clock,” said Jayram. “I definitely am taking more safety precautions.”