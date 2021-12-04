MARYSVILLE (KOVR / CBS SF) — A Northern California water agency wants to take a big step toward helping counties in danger of going dry.

The Yuba Water Agency could sell and ship billions of gallons of water to Marin County through a pipeline across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

There’s no official price tag for the project but the Marin Independent Journal estimates it could be more than $10 million.

Under the transfer agreement, the Yuba Water Agency would sell at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to the Contra Costa Water District and East Bay Municipal Utility District from its new Bullards Bar Reservoir.

The move would help make up for shortages in those districts as the drought continues.

Boards for the agency and two districts have to vote and finalize the terms of the agreement, which could push them into early next year.

The state also has to approve the transfer.