SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A San Francisco restaurant drew a flurry of negative reviews and hash criticism on social media Saturday evening once word got out that it had turned away three uniformed San Francisco police officers from a meal because their weapons made employees uncomfortable.

The incident took place on Friday at a Union Street brunch spot named Hilda and Jesse and prompted a Twitter response from SFPD Chief William Scott.

“The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing.”

Hilda and Jesse’s ownership responded on the eatery’s Instagram account.

“We respect the SFPD and what they do to support our community, however the presence of their weapons in the restaurant made us uncomfortable. This is not a political statement, we did what we thought was best for our staff.”

The incident drew comments supporting both sides. Some commenters were clearly upset at the incident, calling it discriminatory and pointing out that if there were to be an emergency the officers would be there to help.

“How disrespectful and entitled of the business to treat people who risk their lives to protect us,” wrote one poster. “It’s a bit heartbreaking actually.”

Local resident John Perri agreed.

“So bummed this happened in my neighborhood,” he posted. “Never had the food at this new restaurant. But it could not possibly be good enough to cover the bad taste this leaves.”

Peter Schreyer had a differing viewpoint.

“It’s her restaurant she can do what she wants,” he posted. “Who wants to be eating lunch next to someone with a weapon.”