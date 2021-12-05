COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
SANTA CLARA (BCN) — Santa Clara police are looking for an elderly man who went for a walk around 2 p.m. Sunday and hadn’t returned home four hours later.

Melencio Manalic took his small white dog for a walk from his home on the 300 block of Monroe Street and hasn’t been seen since. He doesn’t have a cell phone and is new to the neighborhood.

Santa Clara missing man Melencio Manalic (SCPD)

He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue or gray pants and gray shoes.

Police ask anyone who sees Manalic to call 911.

