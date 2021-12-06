SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As more children receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Chase Center in San Francisco has updated its policies regarding the admission of children ages 5 to 11.
The home of the Golden State Warriors announced Monday that the new policy is going into effect for Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic.
Under the updated policy, children ages 5 to 11 who show proof of full vaccination will be admitted without needing to undergo a COVID-19 test. Previously, all children under the age of 12 were required to show a negative test result for admission.
Children ages 2 to 4, along with children 5 to 11 who are not fully vaccinated, must continue to show proof of a negative test within 72 hours to be admitted.
Arena officials said other health and safety protocols remain in effect, including the requirement of all attendees 12 and older being fully vaccinated for admission. The City and County of San Francisco’s indoor mask mandate also remains in effect.