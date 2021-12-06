OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An arson investigation has been launched after the Christmas tree at Oakland’s Jack London Square was partially damaged in a fire early Monday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters from a nearby station responded to the square on reports of the tree catching fire. The fire had reached the top of the tree, but crews were able to put the flames out in less than five minutes, Oakland Fire Department officials told KPIX 5.
An aerosol can was found at the base of the tree, firefighters said.
The fire department said about 15% of the tree was damaged in the fire, but the lighting had suffered significant damage. An official tree lighting is scheduled for Saturday night, but it was not immediately known if the ceremony would continue as planned.
A spokesperson for the fire department told KPIX 5 that a potential suspect had been seen fleeing on a bicycle. Firefighters, along with police and Jack London Square security, are reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect.
Oakland firefighters are asking anyone with information about the case to call investigators at 510-238-4031.