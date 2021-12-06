FREMONT (BCN) — Police in Fremont said a toddler, accompanied only by a service dog, was found Monday morning on a street corner.
The child, whose name is believed to be 'Kiki' was found shortly before noon at the southeast corner of Beacon Avenue and State Street, Fremont police said in a social media post about 1:30 p.m. The intersection is near the Crossroads Shopping Center.
The child is about 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and is wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light-brown/khaki pants, and socks with blue, green, and yellow stripes, police said.
Anyone with information about the child is asked to contact Fremont Police (510) 790-6800 option 3 or in an emergency dial 911.
