SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Monday evening, according to San Jose police.
It happened Monday around 6:27 p.m., at the intersection of Tully and Quimby Road.
When officers arrived, a body was near the crosswalk and a small cart was nearby. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police were searching for the driver.
This was San Jose’s 21st pedestrian death this year.
Police were advising drivers to avoid the area and expect traffic to be impacted for several hours.
This incident is still under investigation and will be updated.