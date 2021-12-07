MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A Mountain View community volunteer who works with youth has been arrested for lewd acts on two teens and police said there could be additional victims.

An investigation was launched after a 17-year-old at the Gateway Neighborhood Center in Sunnyvale reported that the suspect had requested inappropriate content from the teen. While detectives interviewed the 17-year-old, they were notified by center staff about another incident involving a 13-year-old and the suspect that took place last weekend.

Citing the suspect’s regular interactions with children, detectives located the suspect, who was living in a RV at the safe parking lot at Shoreline Blvd. and Crittenden Lane. Rafael Madrigal, also known as “Rafa,” was arrested at his home without incident, police said.

“Our children are our most vulnerable, and it is our responsibility as a community to do all we can to protect them,” Mountain View Police Lt. Armando Espitia said in a statement. “That trust and that safety cannot and should not be violated.”

Madrigal was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a manor and annoying or molesting a minor. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said Madrigal works with youth on a regular basis and that there could be more victims. Anyone with information about the case or a potential victim is asked to contact Detective Christine Powell by emailing Christine.powell@mountainview.gov.