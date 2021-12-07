SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An East Bay man and a Sacramento County man were arrested in connection with multiple auto burglaries in San Francisco last week, police said.
On Thursday evening, officers patrolling in the area of Beach and Hyde streets near Fisherman's Wharf said they recognized a silver sedan linked to several car break-ins. Plainclothes SFPD officers then followed the vehicle on city streets, onto the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, where the sedan stopped on the 800 block of West MacArthur Boulevard.
After the suspects exited the sedan, the officers approached the suspects. Police said the suspects led them on a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they found personal property and evidence linking them to four car burglaries reported that day.
The suspects, identified as 23-year-old Zaion Stone of Antioch and 21-year-old Jaron Jones of Elk Grove were booked into San Francisco County Jail. Both face charges of second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, and vehicle registration fraud.
Stone faces an additional charge of violating probation, police said.
According to jail records, Stone is expected to appear in court Wednesday. It was not immediately known when Jones would make a court appearance.