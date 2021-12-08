SAN RAMON (BCN) — A bomb threat Wednesday morning prompted the brief evacuation of San Ramon police headquarters, according to authorities.
Police said the threat came in around 9 a.m. via a call that was "very vague" but prompted the evacuation of their headquarters on Crow Canyon Road out of an abundance of caution.
After searching the building, officers did not find any suspicious devices and deemed the threat to not be valid. Emergency services in the city were not disrupted during the evacuation, according to police.
Detectives are investigating the call and are asking anyone with information to call the department's non-emergency line at (925) 973-2779.
