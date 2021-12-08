EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men are under arrest, accused of starting the Caldor Fire earlier this year.
On Wednesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced that father and son David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with reckless arson in connection with the fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres in El Dorado and Amador Counties.
The two men are accused of violating section 452 of the California Penal Code, commonly referred to as “reckless arson,” which caused inhabited properties to burn and resulted in great bodily injury to multiple victims.