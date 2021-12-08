REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Under the glaring eyes of Laci Peterson’s family, convicted killer Scott Peterson walked into a San Mateo County courtroom Wednesday for his re-sentencing in the 2002 slaying of his wife and the couple’s unborn son, Connor.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo had issued a pre-hearing order allotting 16 seats in the courtroom for the friends and family of Laci in the jury box, facing Peterson.

Seats for 16 members of Peterson’s friends and family — who entered the courthouse as a group — were reserved elsewhere in the courtroom.

Even though Massullo will be sentencing Peterson to life in prison without parole, there will be an opportunity for her family to make statements. Prosecutors say they expect either written or spoken statements from Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, and her brother and sister, Brent Rocha and Amy Rocha.

Defense attorney Pat Harris said Tuesday that Peterson is prepared to speak if the judge allows it, something Peterson didn’t do during his initial trial and sentencing.

“This would be the first (time) that he speaks substantively about the case,” said Harris, who also participated in the original trial.

He expects Peterson’s supporters to also be in the courtroom to show their support, but they are not allowed to speak.

Peterson’s death sentence was overturned on appeal by the California Supreme Court in August 2020, but the justices let his murder conviction stand.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager, who came to fame as one of three prosecutors in Peterson’s trial, opted this time to settle for life without parole.

“Once he was convicted and then sentenced to the death penalty, I think people pretty much said okay, it’s time to move on. But here we are,” LaDoris Cordell, a retired superior court judge, told KPIX 5. “The California Supreme Court said there was sufficient evidence of his guilt. So, they weren’t concerned about whether or not there was an issue with the guilty verdict, their concern was with the sentencing.”

Massullo will also decide if Peterson gets a new trial on the murder counts after a February 2022 hearing on his claims of juror misconduct at the original trial.

“The allegation is that a female juror lied when answering questions about her background and her own experience, specifically, with whether or not she’d ever been a victim of domestic violence,” Cordell explained. “Any time there’s juror misconduct, it doesn’t automatically mean the case gets thrown out. The judge has to determine, did this juror’s misconduct deny Scott Peterson a fair trial?”

Peterson, now 49, has spent nearly two decades on death row for the crime that captured the nation’s attention. He was convicted in the San Mateo court after his trial was moved from Stanislaus County due to the massive pretrial publicity that followed Laci’s Christmas Eve 2002 disappearance and the massive search that followed.

Investigators say Peterson — who was having an affair at the time — took the body of his pregnant wife from their Modesto home and dumped her remains from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

Appearing on CBS News’ 48 Hours in May, former Modesto police detective Jon Buehler said the evidence in the case still all points to Peterson killing Laci during the Christmas holidays and dumping her body in the San Francisco Bay.

“There’s nothing that has come out to change my view that Scott got a fair trial and that Scott is the one who killed Laci,” Buehler said.

He said that two men arrested in a burglary in the Peterson’s Modesto neighborhood around the time of Laci’s disappearance were cleared of any involvement in the case.

“Both told consistent stories that were backed up by other independent witnesses,” Buehler said.

He also points out that in the densely packed subdivision, no neighbors saw Laci get abducted in broad daylight.

“How come nobody saw Laci get abducted?” he said. “Nobody saw an abduction in broad daylight where a girl had a dog, and the dog would be barking, and a girl would be screaming. Tell me how that is going to happen because I don’t see it.”

Janey Peterson, meanwhile, has turned a room within her family business into a war room to aid in her efforts to free her brother-in-law. It is lined with maps, photos and notes.

“The justice system has failed here, and a lot of aspects have failed,” she said on 48 Hours. “And it started with the Modesto Police Department. And it started with the fact that they didn’t follow up on evidence that showed Laci was alive the morning of December 24.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.