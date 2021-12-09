MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed into the fron of a CVS store in Martinez Thursday, injuring the driver.
The crash happened at the CVS at 560 Center Ave. at about 12:10 p.m.
The driver was being treated by emergency personnel; it was not immediately known whether she was taken to a hospital.
Martinez police were still determining what caused the silver Hyundai Sonata to accelerate and crash into a wall and glass window area.
No other injuries to store customers or employees were reported.
Fire crews were working to winch the car out of the store.