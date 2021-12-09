COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Center Avenue, CVS, Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed into the fron of a CVS store in Martinez Thursday, injuring the driver.

The crash happened at the CVS at 560 Center Ave. at about 12:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman Shot, Injured in East Oakland Along International Blvd.

The driver was being treated by emergency personnel; it was not immediately known whether she was taken to a hospital.

Car drives into Center Avenue CVS in Martinez (CBS)

READ MORE: Gun Found At High School In Santa Clara, 2 Students Arrested

Martinez police were still determining what caused the silver Hyundai Sonata to accelerate and crash into a wall and glass window area.

No other injuries to store customers or employees were reported.

Fire crews were working to winch the car out of the store.

MORE NEWS: Victims Suffers Smoke Inhalation From Garage Fire in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights

 