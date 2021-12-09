FOSTER CITY (KPIX 5) – Foster City just made history after the city council unanimously appointed a minority woman as mayor for the first time in the community’s 50-year history.

“So exciting, there’s a lot of work ahead and I want to do so much,” said Mayor Richa Awasthi.

On Monday night, city council members voted to appoint the Indian American into the ceremonial position. Awasthi’s appointment marks the city’s sixth female mayor.

Less than 24 hours after being sworn-in, Awasthi made an appearance as Foster City’s mayor at the tree lighting ceremony Wednesday night.

“We definitely need more women, more minority women to stand up,” Awasthi said when asked about why she believes it took five decades for the city to vote its first minority female mayor.

The city’s population is nearly 48% Asian, according to the U.S. Census.

“I feel very honored to represent the minority community, and I feel that I’m able to inspire others,” said Awasthi.

But the road to get here hasn’t always been smooth. Nearly a year ago, someone threw a large rock through a window at Awasthi’s home. It narrowly missed her husband’s head. The suspect has never been found.

“It was scary, it was nerve wracking, it sounded like a gunshot,” the mayor said. “But I put that behind me, especially because of the support that I got from the community, the messages I got.”

Awasthi’s ceremonial term will end next December. She can choose to run for re-election.

“I am very, very passionate about this community,” said Awasthi.