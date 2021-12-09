STOCKTON (BCN) — Police in Stockton shot and killed a man who allegedly was firing a gun outside a police department building and then charged at officers with the weapon on Wednesday night.

Officers initially received calls at 8:33 p.m. about a shirtless white male firing a gun in the front parking lot of the Stockton police operations building at 22 E. Market St.

Six officers came out of the building, found the man and ordered him to get on the ground and drop the weapon, police said.

The man got on the ground but refused to drop the gun, then stood back up and allegedly began to run toward the officers, prompting five officers to shoot him, the department said in a statement. The man died at the scene and his name has not been released.

Stockton police have identified the five officers as Nicole Williams, Nicholas Frayer, Hao Tran, Seth Powell and Ruben Rillon. None of the officers were injured in the encounter.

All five officers are being placed on three-day paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure as part of an officer-involved shooting investigation that will also include the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, county Medical Examiner’s Office and the state Department of Justice.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.