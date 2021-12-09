BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police arrested an Oakland man Wednesday night suspected in a November vehicle shooting near the Berkeley-Oakland border.
The shooting happened November 29 at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 62nd and King streets just west of Adeline St. Police said the investigation which included a review of surveillance video determined the gunman shot at an occupied vehicle with a rifle.READ MORE: Family, Friends Gather To Remember Beloved Security Guard Kevin Nishita
On Wednesday, detectives along with a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the unidentified 29-year-old suspect near his home at 61st and Occidental streets in north Oakland, which is about a block from the site of the shooting.READ MORE: Oakland Man Gets Federal Prison For Sex Extortion Scheme Targeting Teens On Instagram
Police said the suspect had a modified assault rifle in his possession along with a car stolen in Oakland. During a search of his home, detectives also seized evidence related to the shooting and several pieces of suspected stolen mail, credit cards, and other items related to identity theft.MORE NEWS: State Looking To Increase Standards for Trucks, Lawn Equipment
The suspect faces charges which include shooting at an occupied vehicle, stolen vehicle possession, identity theft, and additional weapons charges. The charges include a criminal enhancement for committing a crime while on pre-trial release, as well as an arrest warrant for an auto burglary that was committed at Ed Roberts Campus in September.