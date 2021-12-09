SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 1-alarm garage fire in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights left one victim needing treatment for smoke inhalation Thursday, according to fire officials.
Just before 3 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that crews were tackling a 1-alarm fire in the garage of a 3-story building at 1540 Alabama street. Residents were asked to avoid the area.
As of 3:25, crews were still battling the fire.
UPDATE: 1 victim being treated for smoke inhalation by #SFFDMEDICS — active 1 alarm fire AVOID AREA https://t.co/QxlOCrb02u pic.twitter.com/f93A4wFSvj
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 9, 2021
