Filed Under:Bernal Heights, Fire, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 1-alarm garage fire in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights left one victim needing treatment for smoke inhalation Thursday, according to fire officials.

Just before 3 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that crews were tackling a 1-alarm fire in the garage of a 3-story building at 1540 Alabama street. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

As of 3:25, crews were still battling the fire.

This story will be updated.