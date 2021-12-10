ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Residents of a neighborhood in Antioch were told to shelter in place due to a police standoff with an armed suspect barricaded inside a home Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the department said on social media that they were responding to an incident in the area of Hummingbird Drive, Warbler Drive and Kildeer Drive.
Additional details of the incident were not immediately known, but it was later determined that an armed suspect was barricaded in a home in the area.
Chopper 5 footage showed multiple police units in the neighborhood.
Police said residents of the above streets, along with Dove Court, Oriole Court and Spring Way are told to shelter in place pending further instruction from officers.
Residents in the affected area should not call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency or a crime in progress.