MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa Office of the District Attorney has filed misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges against Phyllis Meehan in the death of Stanley Middle School crossing guard, Ashley Steven Dias.
"This tragic incident has impacted an entire community," said District Attorney Diana Becton. "The loss of Ashley Diaz is a solemn reminder that drivers must exercise caution and care when children and pedestrians are present."
On September 8th, 2021, Meehan was picking her grandson up from the Lafayette middle school when she collided with a vehicle and proceeded to accelerate into a crosswalk.
Witnesses observed Mr. Dias push a student out of the path of the GMC Yukon before the crossing guard was fatally struck by the driver. The student suffered significant scrapes and bruises. Mr. Dias succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon.
An arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.