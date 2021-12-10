OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating the armed carjacking of a UPS truck by two suspects that happened Friday morning.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed that the incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Utah Street. A preliminary investigation into the crime revealed that two armed suspects assaulted and carjacked a UPS delivery truck driver at gunpoint.

The suspects then forced the victim to drive them to the 7800 block of Crest Avenue, where the armed suspects made the victim leave the delivery truck. The suspects then drove to the 3100 block of Partridge Avenue, where they removed packages and abandoned the vehicle behind.

Police said the two suspects would face charges associated with kidnapping, armed robbery and armed carjacking.

UPS released a brief statement saying the company is “thankful that our driver is safe” and that they were cooperating with police in the investigation. They otherwise deferred any questions about the incident to the investigating authorities.

Police did not release any additional details or suspect descriptions. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.