By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the most gifted songwriters and musicians to emerge from the San Francisco garage-rock scene during the late 2000s, Ty Segall brings his side-project Fuzz to the Great American Music Hall for two nights starting Tuesday.

Raised by his adoptive family in Laguna Beach, Segall began exploring music as a teenager, befriending future collaborator Mikal Cronin in high school. After involvement in various underground bands in Southern California and in San Francisco as a student at SF State, Segall began to pursue full time not long after graduating.

He would release the first of a slew of solo recordings in 2008 with the cassette release Horn the Unicorn that featured a lo-fi take on the kinetic and catchy blasts of garage rock that would become his calling card. Segall would become friends with equally prolific like-minded garage/psych musician John Dwyer (of Coachwhips, Pink and Black and his main band, Thee Oh Sees), who offered to put out his eponymous album on his Castle Face Records imprint.

That album and his subsequent releases for Goner Records — Lemons in 2009 and Melted the following year — along with a raft of singles and split efforts on other labels established Segall as a force to be reckoned with. Largely recorded solo by the multi-instrumental talent (he frequently performed unaccompanied live, playing guitar in addition to bass drum and hi-hat with his feet), the efforts put Segall on the map and established his gift for writing sweet melodies, even if they were often delivered with howling fuzz guitar and murky lo-fi production.

Segall would sign with Drag City and further raise his profile with a string of critically acclaimed albums including Goodbye Bread, Twins and Sleeper. It was around this time that he also began working with guitarist Charlie Mootheart (who would eventually become part of Segall’s Freedom Band) in the hard-rock/proto-metal power trio Fuzz.

Featuring Segall on drums and vocals and rounded out by bassist Roland Cosio, the band would release its first singles in 2012, followed by a self-titled debut for In the Red Records. Nodding equally to the blown-out psychedelic fury of pioneering San Francisco band Blue Cheer, iconic metal band Black Sabbath and early Funkadelic (who the trio is known to cover on occasion), Fuzz quickly became one of Segall’s most popular and in-demand side projects.

Cosio would bow out of the band, leading Segall to tap friend and Meatbodies mainstay Chad Ubovich to take over on bass. The group would work together to write and record the songs for the band’s sophomore effort — simply entitled II — which came out in 2015. An uptick in activity for the band members’ other projects would lead to an extended break for Fuzz, but the trio reconvened and recorded its latest album III with noted punk engineer Steve Albini, tracking mostly live with limited overdubbing and releasing the results in October of last year.

While the COVID pandemic led to repeat rescheduling of the band’s planned tour to promote the now year-old album, Fuzz made the best of the downtime, recording and filming the live Levitation Session for the renowned Austin, TX-based psych festival that came out earlier this year. When the band finally returns to San Francisco to play the Great American Music Hall for two nights, they will be joined by SoCal punks Thunder Boys on Tuesday and fellow In the Red Records act Lavender Flu — which features members of the late, lamented Portland, OR-based garage band the Hunches — on Wednesday night.

Fuzz

Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 14-15, 8 p.m. $22

Great American Music Hall