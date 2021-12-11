OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Richard Clayton, the husband of Contra Costa County supervisor Diane Burgis, died by suicide Saturday morning, the supervisor said.
“Like many of us, Richard’s mental health was severely impacted by the pandemic. I would ask anyone who is suffering from a mental health crisis to reach out for help, and I’m respectfully requesting that you respect my privacy and the privacy of Richard’s family at this difficult time,” Burgis said in a statement.
The supervisor said that her husband is survived by his parents, John and Carol Clayton of England, his brother Barry (Deb) and sister Nina (Rob), daughter Kianna and son-in-law Andrew Lee, his stepsons Jacob, Sam, and Dusty Burgis, grandsons Arlo, Brody and Huxley and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
“If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255,” the supervisor said.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed