CONCORD (CBS SF) — Three motorcyclists topped 150 mph during a wild ride and pursuit over the weekend on San Francisco freeways in a video recorded by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.
The CHP chopper crew was returning to their home base in Napa early Saturday morning when they saw three motorcycles traveling at over 115 mph heading toward the Bay Area.
As the motorcyclists made their way onto eastbound Highway 24, the helicopter crew followed along, recording the wild ride on video.
A CHP ground unit moved into position and attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on Highway 24, but the motorcycles accelerated to approximately 150 mph as they fled from the officers.
The motorcyclists raced onto northbound 680 and then split up with one of them roaring into Concord. The CHP helicopter followed the motorcyclist until the pursuit ended in a dramatic crash into a median.
The rider was taken into custody. There was no information released as to whether or not the motorcyclist was injured. The other two riders remained at large.