SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly posting threats targeting students and faculty at San Rafael’s Davidson Middle School.
San Rafael police investigators said they began receiving reports from concerned parents and students about a threatening social media post Friday evening. School officials were contacted and an investigation launched.
Officers tracked down the post and started working with the social media provider to identify who was responsible and whether the threats were credible. After obtaining information from numerous resources, the suspect’s location was identified.
On Saturday, detectives went to the home and interviewed a juvenile who they say was responsible for posting the threat. The juvenile was arrested for making criminal threats and booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall.
“During the contact with the juvenile, it was determined that the juvenile did not have the means to carry out the
threats that had been posted,” investigators said in a news release.
“We are grateful to the parents and students who did the right thing and notified SRPD immediately upon seeing the social media post,” investigators added.
The case will be forwarded to the Marin County District Attorney's Office for review of possible charges. The juvenile's identity will not be released since they are under the age of 18.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also
be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.